Comparing Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) and FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) and FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Burford Capital and FS KKR Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burford Capital $356.97 million 5.82 N/A N/A N/A FS KKR Capital $639.00 million 9.83 -$405.00 million $9.47 2.33

Burford Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FS KKR Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Burford Capital and FS KKR Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burford Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 FS KKR Capital 1 1 2 0 2.25

Burford Capital currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.23%. FS KKR Capital has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.74%. Given Burford Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than FS KKR Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Burford Capital and FS KKR Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burford Capital N/A N/A N/A FS KKR Capital 167.84% 8.47% 3.95%

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats Burford Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage. The Asset Management segment manages eight investment finds and resulting fee stream, as well as managing the funds that hold assets originated by its post-settlement finance activity. The Services and Other Corporates segment covers fees generated for services provided by its asset recovery, legal risk management, and corporate financial activity. The company was founded by Christopher P. Bogart, Elizabeth O’Connell and Jonathan T. Molot on September 11, 2009 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, Guernsey.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded by Michael Craig Forman on December 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

