Compass (NYSE:COMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Compass (NYSE:COMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Shares of COMP traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 96,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,357. Compass has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58.

Get Compass alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

In other Compass news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $1,177,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $89,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,510 shares of company stock worth $1,270,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.