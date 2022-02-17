Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.32. 710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,711. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $429.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $29,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $121,716 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,196,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151,267 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

