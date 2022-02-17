Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Conduent updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CNDT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,191. Conduent has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.58 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04.

CNDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Conduent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Conduent by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Conduent by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Conduent by 343.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 79,135 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

