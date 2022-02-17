Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 613,283 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,027,000 after purchasing an additional 579,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,360,000 after purchasing an additional 320,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.10.

ED opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

