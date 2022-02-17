Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Cut by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,482,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after acquiring an additional 392,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after buying an additional 352,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $220.91 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.87. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of -736.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

