ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho cut their target price on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

CFRX stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $122.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.69.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

