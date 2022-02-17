Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CPRT traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,003. Copart has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.12.
In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copart (CPRT)
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.