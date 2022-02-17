Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CPRT traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,003. Copart has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Copart by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 900,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,472,000 after buying an additional 43,514 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 784,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,015,000 after buying an additional 52,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Copart by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,242,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 376,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,054,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,266,000 after buying an additional 52,188 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.