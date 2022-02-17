Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CPRT traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,003. Copart has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Copart by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 900,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,472,000 after buying an additional 43,514 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 784,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,015,000 after buying an additional 52,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Copart by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,242,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 376,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,054,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,266,000 after buying an additional 52,188 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

