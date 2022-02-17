Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.14% of Manitowoc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

MTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

MTW opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $636.69 million, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 2.17.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

