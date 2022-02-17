Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of ScanSource worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ScanSource by 18.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 50,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ScanSource by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.56.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.55 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

