Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.16% of TriState Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 3,621.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 59,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.16. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

TSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

