Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 118 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 779,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after buying an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $131.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.45. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

