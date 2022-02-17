Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities stock opened at $191.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUI. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.43.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.