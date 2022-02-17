Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 824.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at about $5,129,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,741 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 56.8% during the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 277,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after acquiring an additional 100,641 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 199.6% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 44,903 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

TNL stock opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

