Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after acquiring an additional 908,866 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 164.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after buying an additional 40,928 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.09.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

