Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Downgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CNR. Raymond James raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.88.

NYSE CNR opened at $22.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.44. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 416,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 113,035 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 132,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

