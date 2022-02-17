Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on May 31st

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 33.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.20.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
