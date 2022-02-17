Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Short Interest Update

Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of CGLO opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.08. Coro Global has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $5.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.

Coro Global Company Profile

Coro Global, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of financial payment system. Its product CORO is a money transmitter that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange currencies. Financial Crime Risk Management solution is one of the key component of the CORO payment system.

