Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 115,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.33. 105,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,945. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

