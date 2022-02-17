Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Insider Brian Titus Sells 23,500 Shares

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after buying an additional 1,269,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after buying an additional 1,106,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,356,000 after buying an additional 1,075,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

