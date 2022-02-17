Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Shares Sold by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,807 shares during the quarter. Corvus Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.3% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned approximately 0.42% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $16,589,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,783,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $3,554,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,146. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $92.17 million, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.98.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

