Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Up 55.1% in January

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the January 15th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CTTQF stock remained flat at $$2.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. Costa Group has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

Costa Group Company Profile

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

