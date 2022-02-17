Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Up 55.1% in January

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the January 15th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of CTTQF stock remained flat at $$2.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. Costa Group has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $2.14.
Costa Group Company Profile
