Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of CVLG opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $371.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,876,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 28,731 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53,720 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

