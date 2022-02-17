Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 827,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

COVTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Covestro from €72.00 ($81.82) to €73.00 ($82.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Covestro from €61.00 ($69.32) to €53.00 ($60.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Covestro stock opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.73. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

