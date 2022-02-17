Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS.

COWN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,109. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.43. Cowen has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the third quarter worth $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 24.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

