Cowen Raises Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $66.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.67% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 657,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,314,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29.
In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cisco Systems Company Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
