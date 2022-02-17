Cowen Raises Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $66.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 657,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,314,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

