Credit Suisse AG Buys 9,436 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $53.30 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 2.44.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

