Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 1,377.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after buying an additional 365,516 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 184.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,522,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

MYRG stock opened at $98.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.07. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.44.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

