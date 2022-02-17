Credit Suisse AG Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of JFrog worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 87.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 378,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in JFrog by 377.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,442,000 after purchasing an additional 615,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 304.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 349,769 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in JFrog by 37.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 111,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.
In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ FROG opened at $25.92 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $68.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.58.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.
