Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Heska worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Heska by 1,285.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after acquiring an additional 232,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Heska by 93.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Heska by 341.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heska by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after acquiring an additional 53,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 15.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,710 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSKA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.17.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $132.09 on Thursday. Heska Co. has a one year low of $122.82 and a one year high of $275.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.28 and a 200 day moving average of $204.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

