Credit Suisse AG Purchases 351 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Graham worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 23,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 67.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 40.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 21.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

In other news, Director Jack A. Markell bought 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GHC opened at $608.45 on Thursday. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $547.75 and a 1-year high of $685.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $599.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.