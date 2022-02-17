Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after purchasing an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.9% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

