Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,146 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $98.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.44. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

