Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a CHF 8.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.23.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $304,600,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,385,000 after buying an additional 1,527,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $15,668,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $10,031,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,820,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

