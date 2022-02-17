Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a CHF 8.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.23.
Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
