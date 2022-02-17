Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.46. 1,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 239,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.93 million for the quarter. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 28.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

