Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.80

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.80 and traded as high as C$3.51. Crew Energy shares last traded at C$3.45, with a volume of 1,048,947 shares traded.

CR has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crew Energy to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$530.68 million and a P/E ratio of 2.84.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at C$4,700,417.79.

About Crew Energy (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

