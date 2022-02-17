Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Short Interest Update

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the January 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $200,847.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $239,118.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,206 shares of company stock valued at $971,585. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $53,979,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,163,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3,828.7% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 953,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 929,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,378,000 after purchasing an additional 654,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 608,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

CRNX stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $951.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.50. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

CRNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.