CRISPR Therapeutics’ (CRSP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $87.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $179.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRSP. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $61.97 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $169.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

