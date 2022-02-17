Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

CRTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Criteo from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.61.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $30.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Criteo by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,778 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,056,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,633,000 after acquiring an additional 102,688 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,834,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,672,000 after acquiring an additional 216,820 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 5.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,626,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,565,000 after acquiring an additional 258,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

