Critical Review: Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) versus Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Atkore alerts:

92.8% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Atkore has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atkore and Lightscape Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $2.93 billion 1.65 $587.86 million $14.80 7.27 Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Lightscape Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 21.72% 92.67% 34.42% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atkore and Lightscape Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 1 3 0 2.75 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atkore presently has a consensus price target of $118.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.96%. Given Atkore’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atkore is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Summary

Atkore beats Lightscape Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

About Lightscape Technologies

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.