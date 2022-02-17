Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.56.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs has a twelve month low of $70.34 and a twelve month high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. Crocs’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

