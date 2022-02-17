Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $94.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. Crocs has a 52-week low of $70.34 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.
Crocs Company Profile
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.
