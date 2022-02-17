Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $94.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. Crocs has a 52-week low of $70.34 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.