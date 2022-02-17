Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
