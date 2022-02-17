CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.440-$3.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

CSG Systems International stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.36. 439,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,539. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSGS shares. Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

