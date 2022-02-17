CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Lessened by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,048,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 213,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $269,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after acquiring an additional 267,651 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,035,000 after acquiring an additional 718,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 302,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,735,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

