Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 250,295 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 652.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,295 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PK stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PK. Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

