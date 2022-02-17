Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after acquiring an additional 239,998 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after acquiring an additional 481,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after acquiring an additional 101,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 922,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,838,000 after buying an additional 70,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

NYSE:JLL opened at $252.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $148.56 and a one year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.