Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,732 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Allegheny Technologies worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 269.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $24.20 on Thursday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ATI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

