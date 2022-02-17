Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Boyd Gaming worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYD opened at $71.17 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

