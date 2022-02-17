Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 71,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Stephens increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS stock opened at $232.99 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $248.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.